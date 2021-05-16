DURANT, Okla. — The Choctaw Nation Princess and Royalty Program is beginning to plan the 2021-22 princess pageants in each of its 12 districts.
The 2020 pageants and this year’s trainings were not held due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The 2019-20 district princesses and Choctaw Nation Royalty continued to serve their districts and communities in a limited capacity for a second year through 2020-21.
The reigning Miss Choctaw Nation, Summer Moffitt of Hugo, Oklahoma, has held all three titles — Little Miss, Junior Miss and Miss Choctaw Nation. Her mother, Barbara Thompson Moffitt, was Miss Choctaw Nation 1979-80.
Moffitt’s mother and grandfather encouraged her to learn about her Choctaw culture, to learn the language of their people, and to proudly share and display it for all to see.
“I learned it was never about the crown on top of my head, or the sash across my chest. It has been about the lives I have been able to touch and the impact I can make,” Moffitt said. “It is about all the time I spent learning about where I came from and who I was. I hope to leave behind a legacy for not only young Choctaw girls to follow, but all native youth.”
Because many may have missed the opportunity to run last year, the age requirements have been adjusted for each division this year only. The requirements for 2021 are: Little Miss — 8-13 years old; Junior Miss — 14-18 years old; and Senior Miss — 19-23 years old. The age requirements will revert to the prior approved guidelines for each division in 2022 (8-12, 13-17, 18-22 respectively).
All contestants must be 1/16-degree Choctaw or more with a Certificate of Degree of Indian Blood (CDIB) and Choctaw Nation tribal membership. They must reside in the district in which they are competing.
Prospective contestants can pick up an application at their local Choctaw Community Center or log on to www.choctawnation.com/princess-pageants. The applications along with the required documentation are due to the community center two weeks before the pageant in which they will be competing.
The 2021 Choctaw Nation District Pageants are scheduled for June 3, 6 p.m. in District 1 – Choctaw Community Center, Idabel, and District 3 – Choctaw Community Center, Talihina; June 10, 6 p.m. in District 4 – Choctaw Community Center, Poteau, District 5 – Choctaw Community Center, Stigler, and District 6 – Choctaw Community Center, Wilburton; June 17, 6 p.m. in District 7 – Choctaw Community Center, Wright City, District 8 – Choctaw Community Center, Hugo, and District 9 – Choctaw Nation Headquarters Amphitheater, Durant; June 24, 6 p.m. in District 10 – Choctaw Community Center, Atoka, District 11 – Choctaw Community Center, McAlester, and District 12 – Choctaw Community Center, Coalgate; July 1, 6 p.m. in District 2 – Choctaw Community Center, Battiest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.