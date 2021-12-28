Betty Joyce Phifer, 85, of Detroit, Texas gained her wings on Dec. 24 at home surrounded by her family.
Funeral services have been set for Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Susan Leddy officiating. Interment will follow at Detroit Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
Betty was born on May 20, 1936 in Blossom, Texas to Ada Hicks Wright and George W. Wright. She married the love of her life, Elmer Junior Phifer on Jan. 6, 1953. He preceded her in death in Aug. of 2000.
She is survived by three children, Cathy Moore, of Blossom, Thomas Phifer, of Detroit, Bobby Phifer and wife, Marsha, of Detroit; nine grandchildren, David Rowton and wife, Autumn, Clint Moore and wife, Sarah, Rachael Moore and life, partner, Carla Harp, Kelly Newberry, Cody Phifer and wife, Miriam, Colby Phifer, Blaine Phifer, Lee Phifer, Jeremy Phifer and wife, Ashley; 14 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Crouch, Sarah Higdon and Donna Adams.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Jerry Phifer; granddaughters, Joy Rowton, Clarissa Phifer; brothers, John Wright, Tommy Smith; sister, Lois Rife; son-in-law, Archie Moore.
Serving as Pallbearers will be David Rowton, Cody Phifer, Colby Phifer, Blaine Phifer, Lee Phifer and Jeremy Phifer.
Online condolences may be sent to the Phifer family at fry-gibbs.com.
