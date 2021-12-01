A 31-year-old Hugo, Oklahoma, man was arrested in the 1200 block of East Hickory Street at 4:01 p.m. Tuesday. Officers saw the man riding a motorcycle in the 1200 block of Fitzhugh Avenue and driving erratically. During the arrest, the man was found to be in possession of more than 1 gram of suspected oxycodone. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest. He was later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Police investigating after pick-up is stolen
Paris police responded to the 3500 block of NE Loop 286 at 7:34 a.m. Tuesday in reference to a vehicle theft. The complainant reported he was traveling from another state to west Texas and stopped in Paris for the night. He reported someone stole his gray 2005 Toyota Tundra pick-up sometime during the night. The vehicle has Arizona license plates on it. The investigation continues.
Investigation opened into potential fraud
Paris police responded to a fraud in progress in the 1100 block of NW Loop 286 at 2:27 p.m. Tuesday. Officers spoke with two Hispanic males from Arlington who said they were hired from an ad on a social media app to pick up a welder at this location. The owner of the business called the out-of-town business to confirm the transaction and was told their business had not ordered a welder. The two men then told the officer they had already made one transaction at another business in Paris and had delivered the welder to the person that supposedly hired them. The incident is under investigation.
Police: TVs destroyed in home burglary
Paris Police responded to a home burglary in the 2300 block of West Austin Street at 6:27 p.m. Tuesday. The complainant reported someone had entered their home and destroyed two flat screen televisions and stole a gaming console. The investigation continues.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 77 calls for service and arrested two people Tuesday.
Actor Matthew McConaughey has announced he won’t be challenging incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, for the seat in the 2022 election. In a video posted Sunday night, he said political leadership was not a route he was choosing to take “at this moment.” Polls had shown McConaughey would have been a significant threat to Abbott and his Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. Would you have voted for McConaughey as Texas governor?
