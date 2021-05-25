The Texas Veterans Commission on May 13 awarded $33,430,000 in Fund for Veterans’ Assistance grants to 147 organizations throughout the state. This is the highest number of grants and funding awarded in the 11-year history of the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance grant program. In East Texas, 13 organizations were awarded grants. Additionally, 12 organizations awarded provide services statewide.
The East Texas organizations in-clude NPower Inc., Community Services fo Northeast Texas Inc., Family Endeavors Inc., Lone Star Legal Aid, Combined Arms, Sabine Valley Regional MHMR Center, Ark-Tex Council of Governments, East Texas Council of Governments, Habitat for Humanity of Smith County, Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity, Cenikor Foundation, Jake Es Riding Round Up and Sabine Valley Regional MHMR Center Community Healthcore.
The 2021-22 TVC grant recipients are projected to provide direct services to over 32,500 veterans, their dependents, and surviving spouses starting July 2021. Grant amounts and program details for each organization will be announced as grant contracts with each organization are executed. The funds awarded are for the upcoming grant period of July 1 to June 30, 2022.
The grants support a wide range of services from emergency financial assistance to transportation, legal services to family support services and home modification to rental and mortgage assistance. The TVC awards grants in five categories: general assistance, housing for Texas heroes, veterans mental health grants, veterans treatment courts and veteran county service officers.
Veterans in need of assistance can find the organizations providing help in their area and how to contact them at tvc.texas.gov/grants/.
Funding for these grants is generated primarily by the Texas Lottery Commission’s games designated for veteran support. Other sources of funding for the grants come from individual donation options on drivers’ licenses, licenses to carry a handgun, outdoor recreation licenses for hunting and fishing, and vehicle registrations.
