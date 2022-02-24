February Freeze 2022

Ice accumulates on plants outside Thursday morning as freezing rain continued to fall in Paris.

 Klark Byrd/The Paris News

Lamar County offices will be closed today because of poor conditions due to freezing inclement weather, County Judge Brandon Bell said.

The closure includes the elections office, which means early voting for today is canceled. There will be no makeup day as the state does not require 14 days of early voting, official said.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.