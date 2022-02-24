Lamar County closes offices, early voting because of weather By Mary Madewell Mary Madewell Staff Writer Author email Feb 24, 2022 Feb 24, 2022 Updated 17 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ice accumulates on plants outside Thursday morning as freezing rain continued to fall in Paris. Klark Byrd/The Paris News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lamar County offices will be closed today because of poor conditions due to freezing inclement weather, County Judge Brandon Bell said. The closure includes the elections office, which means early voting for today is canceled. There will be no makeup day as the state does not require 14 days of early voting, official said. Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lamar County Brandon Bell Voting Office Politics Weather County Election Mary Madewell Staff Writer Author email Follow Mary Madewell Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest Coronavirus News Omicron wave leaves US food banks scrambling for volunteers Paris-Lamar County Health District plans Covid-19 testing Prior infection, vaccines provide best protection from Covid Latest e-Edition The Paris News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRRV Athlete of the WeekClarksville’s Ward looking into 4-day school weekFinding her family: After learning she was adopted, Paris woman finds father through DNA siteArea schools to close because of inclement weatherWar could affect North Lamar constructionRivercrest names new superintendent, other promotionsGary Lee NashMichael Lynn KyleRussia attacks Ukraine:‘Full scale war’ shatters European peace; defiant Putin warns US, NATO not to interveneFreddie Wayne Blassingame Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Click here to sign up! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Manage your lists
