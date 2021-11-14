Death Notices For Sunday, November 14, 2021 Nov 14, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lorenza Lozano, 52, died on Nov. 9, 2021; Roden-Pryor.Bernnie Sue Burnett, 60, died on Nov. 10, 2021; Roden-Pryor. Krystal Blanche McCool, 41, of Paris, died on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021; Bright-Holland Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lorenza Lozano Death Notice Krystal Blanche Mccool Paris Funeral Home Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest Coronavirus News Covid-19, flu vaccines available at Choctaw Tribal Clinics Clarksville ISD's school board rescinds mask mandate Ball of funds: Underwriter’s event makes grand comeback Saturday Latest e-Edition The Paris News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHoney Grove ISD softball coach accused of sharing explicit images with 15-year-old studentRRV Athlete of the WeekNutt, Roddy respond to Guaranty Bank lawsuit settlementGuaranty Bank obtains judgment against former Paris officersLocal athletes rack up All-District honorsPOLICE BRIEFS: Police investigate pistol theft from pickupArea bands finish performances at statePatsy Ables ClarkJames E. Woodberry IIIPOLICE BRIEFS: Paris man charged with marijuana possession Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedHoney Grove ISD softball coach accused of sharing explicit images with 15-year-old student (1) Click here to sign up! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Manage your lists
