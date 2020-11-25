Vivian JoAnn Campbell, age 85, of Blossom, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Heritage House.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has set private graveside services at Knights of Honor Cemetery in Blossom. There will not be a formal visitation, but friends may pay their respects at the funeral home through Friday.
JoAnn was born on Feb. 3, 1935, in Dallas, to Robert and Vivian Shepard Head.
JoAnn married George Demcy Roberson Jr in 1952, he died in 1977. She later married Ronnie Clint Campbell, in 1981, he passed away in 1997.
JoAnn served for many years as the Postmaster in Blossom, Texas. She was also a long-time volunteer at the Blossom Public Library.
She was preceded in death by her parents; both of her husbands; and three siblings, Narval Head, Ruth Cullen and Robert Head.
Survivors include two children, Shirley Thomas and Bobby Carl Roberson; three step-children, Clint Campbell, Lisa Campbell and Laurie Caldwell; three grandchildren, Bryan Thomas and wife, Courtney, Ashley Herron and husband, Jesse and Adrian Carter and husband, Jason; and seven great-grandchildren, Olivia Thomas, Vivian Foreman, Jude Herron, Elizabeth Carter, Kaitlin Hines, Garrett Tongson and Kanon Tongson.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers that you may give to a charity of your choice in JoAnn’s name.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.