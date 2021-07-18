The Fannin County Commissioners’ Court will take possible action on the county’s Covid-19 disaster declaration and continuity of plans, CARES Act funding and any needed supplies when it meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Bonham City Hall, 514 Chestnut St. The meeting will be broadcast via Zoom with meeting ID 833 1750 1640.
Tuesday’s agenda items include discussion and possible action to approve a $500 payment to Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home for Indigent Burial, discussion on the second quarterly Indigent Healthcare office report, possible action to approve a one-time severance of 3 acres from a 6-acre tract on Private Road 491 in Leonard, and possible action to refund the permit fee to those who submitted an application and paid for a now rescinded development permit between June 22 and July 13 whose properties were not located in a floodplain.
Commissioners also will reconsider action to send a letter to Endurance American Insurance Company regarding the performance bond issued to Bryco Bryant Company for restoration work on the Fannin County Courthouse.
