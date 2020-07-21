After a five month Covid-19 hiatus, Lamar County students likely will be headed back to school after Labor Day if action by North Lamar ISD school trustees Monday night is any indication.
Although other county school boards have yet to make an in-person start date decision, Paris, Prairiland and Chisum probably will follow suit after hearing from health district director Gina Prestridge on Monday.
“Lamar County superintendents met after a 10 a.m. (Monday) meeting with health officials,” Superintendent Kelli Stewart told trustees. “I would not want to speak on behalf of them, but three of the four are looking at a Sept. 8 start date and the fourth may begin earlier with virtual learning.”
Paris ISD Superintendent Paul Jones said the district’s trustees couldn’t consider the start date because it wasn’t on Monday afternoon’s agenda. Consideration may come during a special called meeting early next week, he said.
North Lamar trustees approved the in-person start date with half the students whose last names begin with A-L reporting Sept. 8 and those with last names M-Z reporting Sept. 9 for a day of training about Covid-19 guidelines and the use of computers, internet hotspots and programs available for virtual learning. All students will report Sept. 10.
According to the calendar change, classes will end June 16, 2021, for students with June 17 a teacher workday. New teachers are to report for in-service Aug. 26 with all staff reporting Aug. 28.
“I am very much in favor of the calendar change,” board president Jeff Martin said, noting that Mount Vernon plans to start Aug. 6. “This gives us a month to see how bad of an outbreak those districts have.”
Stewart reminded trustees that local officials have the power to close schools.
“The guidance (Prestridge) gave us today is that once we hit a threshold of 8% (positive for Covid-19), the health district will make a decision, more than likely by campus,” Stewart said.
At Monday’s meeting, trustees approved changes to both local policy and student and staff handbooks prompted by Covid-19 as recommended by Assistant Superintendents Leslie Watson and Angela Chadwick. Additions are included in both handbooks to cover face coverings with an exemption from final examinations removed from the student handbook.
As former Stone Middle School principal, Stewart said she observed students coming to school when ill to receive the exemption. Removing it is necessary to protect students and staff, she said.
Stewart shared highlights from the district’s 26-page reentry plan, which she said is a “very fluid” document with changes taking place sometimes daily
“It has been frustrating for all of us on the leadership team because right when we think we will not have any more changes — an hour later something changes,” Stewart said.
Highlights from the plan as shared by the superintendent include:
Infection control includes masks; daily sanitizing of schools and buses; social distancing when possible; automatic hand sanitizer machines; use of water fountains for water bottle refill only.
Meal service in disposable containers; drop boxes for cash and staff members to enter student identification numbers; sanitized tables after each use; lunches available for remote learners; parents discouraged from dropping off lunches, snacks.
Students will be assigned seats on buses; buses sanitized daily; students required to use automatic hand sanitizer boarding and unboarding; windows opened to allow better ventilation, weather provided.
Student, staff isolation requirements provided by the Texas Education Agency; school nurses determine when staff/student needs to be sent home and classroom area vacated for sanitation; return to campus 10 days have passed, fever free 3 days without fever-reducing medications or doctors statement or two Covid-19 tests 24 hours apart. Students, staff who come within 6 feet of a confirmed case for 15 minutes or longer must self-quarantine for 14 days with students immediately transferred to remote learning.
Instructional delivery models are to be submitted to the state education agency by Oct. 1.
The district’s reentry plan is to be available in its entirety beginning today on the North Lamar website at northlamar.net.
