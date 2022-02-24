Ruth Moran Barnwell Garrison, 87, of Detroit, Texas passed away on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2:30 p.m. Friday, on Feb. 25 at First Christian Church, of Detroit with Keith Burkart and David Montgomery officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Detroit Cemetery.
Ruth was born the daughter of Samuel and Charlene Ham Barnwell on Aug. 9, 1934, in the Catonville Community near Detroit, Texas. She was a 1952 graduate of Detroit High School. She and her husband, Ragsdale David “Red” Garrison were married on Aug. 19, 1951 and celebrated 61 years of marriage prior to his death in 2013. They built their life in their hometown of Detroit, Texas surrounded by many life-long friends, many close family members and raising their three children in their hometown.
Ruth was a member of First Christian Church, of Detroit.
She spent many years working for the light company in Community Public Service. She also worked as a substitute teacher in the Detroit ISD. She is well known for her excellent cooking and being an exceptional 42 player. She and her husband, Red, spent many years traveling the USA in their RV camper, enjoying the beauty of our nation and having good times with friends and family. In recent years, Ruth’s joy and constant companion has been Charlie, her little Yorkie.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her dear grandmother, Mary C. Moran Barnwell; three brothers, David, Frank and wife, Billie, Michael and wife, Ina; two sisters, Mona Ann Barnwell and Mary Drew Barnwell Gibson and husband, Calvin; grandson-in-law, Kenneth Jones; and great-grandson, Carson Jones. She is also preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Mary Lee Garrison Knippenberg; and brother-in-law, Claude Hill.
Survivors include her three children, David Mark Garrison and wife, Pamela, of Powderly, Elizabeth Ann Garrison Burkart and husband, Keith, of Cypress and Jason Michael Garrison and daughter-in-law, Jeri Sprools Garrison, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Surviving grandchildren include, Brandi Jones, of Paris, Kris Garrison and wife, Lesley, of Midlothian, Josh Garrison and wife, Jennifer, of Detroit, Kevin Burkart, of Houston, Rebecca Burkart, of Houston, and Ella Jace Garrison, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Surviving great-grandchildren are Devin Jones, Abigail Jones, Layni Garrison, Zach Garrison, Kayci Garrison, Marlee Garrison, Cy Garrison and Ciannah Garrison. Ruth has one surviving brother, Neil Victor Barnwell and wife, Gail, of Bogalusa. She is also survived by brother-in-law, Tom Knipppenberg; sister-in-laws, Fay Elizabeth Garrison Hill and Kay Garrison Montgomery and husband, David; along with several nieces and nephews; and a plethora of friends.
The family would like to express appreciation for a life-long friend, Pat Castleman Fagan and niece, Rachael Gibson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Detroit Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 111, Detroit, TX 75436 or the First Christian Church of Detroit, 665 S. Main St., Detroit, TX 75436.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
