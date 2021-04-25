Iron Communities, in partnership with South Main Iron, presented a check to the Boys & Girls Club of the Red River Valley in the amount of $15,583 following its inaugural event, Paris Steak Wars.
The inaugural event, hosted April 10, was a rare opportunity to try prime ribeye from 20 different teams, enjoy live music and great company all throughout the day.
Organizers said the event was “well done,” as it attracted an estimated 2,000 attendees from the tri-state area and earned comments such as: “This is one of the best events I’ve seen in this town.”
“The Iron Communities Board spent just shy of 18 months planning this event. With it being the first year, there was a lot of groundwork to do in order for it to run smoothly and get all the logistics to work together,” said Kris Estep, board president. “With that said, we couldn’t be more proud of the turnout. We’re so grateful to our sponsors, the teams and those that attended to make it possible. To be able to present a check of this amount in only the first year of the event is really humbling.”
Three teams took home trophies with the grand prize, $1,000, donated by South Main Iron, going to first place.
First place was TableLeaf of Sulphur Springs;
Second place was Paris EMS; and,
Third place was Marcus and the Missteaks of Paris.
More than 500 steaks were served between noon and 4 p.m. and live music was on the big stage throughout the entire day. The event kicked off with a Pre-Party the night before.
“We are blown away by the feedback from this event. Our team is already working on Paris Steak Wars 2022 and we hope everyone is ready for an even bigger and better year two,” Estep said. “For us, there was no better way to celebrate our third anniversary in downtown Paris. We love our community, we love our customers and we love Paris.. and obviously, there’s no better way to celebrate than steak and cold drinks!”
