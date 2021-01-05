The Paris Small Business Development Center will host an online retailer e-commerce training for futurizing businesses this week.
“The pandemic created a lot of uncertainty in the economy and current business environment,” the SBDC stated on its events page, referencing the consumer swing toward online spending as lockdowns and capacity restrictions throttled brick-and-mortar spending.
The free, hour-long training with guest speaker Marc Wilson, a small business strategist, is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Thursday. It will address issues facing the retail industry, awareness of consumer trends, balancing the shopping experience, online and in-store, and social distancing. Registration is available on the Paris SBDC Facebook event page or at eventbrite.com/e/futurizing-your-business-for-long-term-sustainability-tickets-133389582833.
