Paris SBDC image
Facebook

The Paris Small Business Development Center will host an online retailer e-commerce training for futurizing businesses this week.

“The pandemic created a lot of uncertainty in the economy and current business environment,” the SBDC stated on its events page, referencing the consumer swing toward online spending as lockdowns and capacity restrictions throttled brick-and-mortar spending.

The free, hour-long training with guest speaker Marc Wilson, a small business strategist, is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Thursday. It will address issues facing the retail industry, awareness of consumer trends, balancing the shopping experience, online and in-store, and social distancing. Registration is available on the Paris SBDC Facebook event page or at eventbrite.com/e/futurizing-your-business-for-long-term-sustainability-tickets-133389582833.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.