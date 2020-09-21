Good morning, Red River Valley!
Moisture from Tropical Storm Beta continues to flow into the region, and that will mean continued rain chances for us. There's a 70% chance for showers today, with drizzle having already started through much of Paris before dawn. The day will remain cloudy as the high gets to only 67 degrees. New rain amounts between 3/4 of an inch and 1 inch are possible, the National Weather Service forecasts. Rain chances fall to about 40% tonight as clouds remain and the low falls to 61.
There's a 30% chance of showers on Wednesday, mainly before 10 a.m. The day will again be cloudy with a high near 70. The night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 58.
Stay dry and enjoy your Tuesday!
