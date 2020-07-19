Lamar County Courthouse
 The Paris News

The Lamar County Commissioners will hold a special meeting at 9 a.m. on Monday morning to discuss the purchase of a used John Deere Wheel Loader for precinct three.

A review will be had on the base salaries for county positions that were approved by the court on June 28.

More budget workshops are also scheduled on the agenda.

The commissioners will meet in the Commissioners courtroom located on the first floor of the Lamar County Courthouse.

Jennifer Bussey is the assistant managing editor of The Paris News. She can be contacted at jennifer.bussey@theparisnews.com or 903-785-8744.

