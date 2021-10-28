Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 1200 block of West Cherry Street at 2:05 p.m. Wednesday for an expired registration. When the officer attempted to speak with the driver, the driver drove away. A pursuit ensued and the vehicle eventually stopped in the 1400 block of West Cherry Street. The driver then ran and the officers lost sight of him in a wooded area. The officers recovered suspected narcotics, suspected marijuana, and a pistol from inside the vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
Paris woman arrested on Wichita County warrant
At 11:36 a.m. Wednesday, Paris police arrested Zelma Elizabeth Barry, 60, at her home, on a felony warrant out of Wichita County charging her with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Barry was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 60 calls for service and arrested four people Wednesday.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. The papers themselves are redacted versions of disclosures that Frances Haugen, the former Facebook product manager-turned-whistleblower, has made over several months to the Securities and Exchange Commission, alleging Facebook was prioritizing profits over safety and hiding its own research from investors and the public. Has the information release affected your view of Facebook?
