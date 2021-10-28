Paris Police Stock
Sam Craft

Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 1200 block of West Cherry Street at 2:05 p.m. Wednesday for an expired registration. When the officer attempted to speak with the driver, the driver drove away. A pursuit ensued and the vehicle eventually stopped in the 1400 block of West Cherry Street. The driver then ran and the officers lost sight of him in a wooded area. The officers recovered suspected narcotics, suspected marijuana, and a pistol from inside the vehicle. The incident is under investigation.

Paris woman arrested on Wichita County warrant

At 11:36 a.m. Wednesday, Paris police arrested Zelma Elizabeth Barry, 60, at her home, on a felony warrant out of Wichita County charging her with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Barry was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Calls for service: Paris police responded to 60 calls for service and arrested four people Wednesday.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.