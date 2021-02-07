Paris City Council is expected to approve the city manager’s appointment of Richard Salter as police chief, raise sewer rates for the city’s water users and pass a notice of intent to issue certificates of obligation to finance the rehabilitation of the city’s wastewater treatment plant at a Monday meeting. The board is to meet at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
Acting on requests, including one during a citizens forum at a January meeting, councilors are expected to pass a resolution in disapproval of a “White Unity Conference” tentatively scheduled by the Church of the Ku Klux Klan for Oct. 9, to be held outside the city on private property. The resolution also disapproves of the use of “Paris, Texas” on promotional material.
Other agenda items include a discussion of the Property Assessed Clean Energy Act and the appointment of a volunteer to both the Traffic Commission and to the Library Advisory Board to fill vacancies.
Councilors are expected to convene in executive session to discuss a financial or other incentive regarding the First National Bank Building and associated properties along with an unrelated discussion about the purchase, exchange or lease of property.
