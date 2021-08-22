The Ark-Tex Council of Governments will discuss the 2022 fiscal year draft budget at Thursday’s meeting.
ATCOG will also look into a one-year extension of a contract with Patillo, Brown & Hill LLP for audit services and hear from Director Chris Brown about and update for the National Association of Development Organizations regarding the American Rescue Plan Act and the federal infrastructure bill.
The board meets at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Titus County Extension Office, 1708 Industrial Road in Mount Pleasant.
