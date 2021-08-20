Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 600 block of 23rd Street SE at 11:22 p.m. Thursday for an expired registration. During the stop, the officers found suspected marijuana and suspected methamphetamine inside the vehicle.
The driver, 29-year-old Lauren Racquel Venard, of Paris, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. A passenger was found to have outstanding Municipal Court warrants. Venard was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 77 calls for service and arrested six people Thursday.
