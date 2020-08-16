Stephen Kenneth Yarbrough, 51, of Paris, passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at his home.
The family will schedule a memorial gathering at a later date. Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Stephen, the son of Carvel Dale Yarbrough and Dorothy Robinson Yarbrough, was born Sept. 15, 1968, in Tarrant County, Texas.
He worked in the building industry and was a handyman. He loved motorcycles, working with his hands and building things.
His father, Carvel Dale Yarbrough, and a brother, Jimmy Yarbrough, preceded him in death.
Survivors include his mother, Dorothy Yarbrough of Paris; three sons, Virgil Yarbrough of Paris, Stephen Keith Yarbrough and wife, Alicia of Lawton, Oklahoma, and Daniel Yarbrough of Paris; grandchildren, Landon Douglas Brown, Maverick Eli Brown, Aleeah Grace Yarbrough and Wyatt Keith Yarbrough; three siblings, Susan Yarbrough, Michael Yarbrough and Cindy Hamilton; an aunt, Elma Jamieson; along with several nieces and nephews, including Dr. Linda Murphy; and a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brightholland
