Lamar County Commissioners’ Court is expected to continue budget discussions and adopt a salary order for elected officials for the 2022-23 budget year when the court meets at 9 a.m. Monday at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St.
Commissioners also are expected to approve a tax abatement for a company in negotiations with the Paris Economic Development Corp known by the project name Rocket X as well as approve a couple of proposed housing developments. The court also is expected to approve tax incentives for Habitat for Humanity under the city’s 5 in 5 Housing In-Fill Program.
Agenda items include the possible allocation of space for Precinct 4 Constable Hunter Sanders in the county-owned building used by the American Red Cross at 1873 N. Main St., approval for jail doors and continued discussion of work being performed by consulting engineers on county projects along with continued discussions regarding the American Rescue Plan Act funding and newly acquired property at 2805. N. Main St.
The court also is expected to enter into a contract with DebtBook to assist with audit compliance and accept retirement and insurance plans. Also the court is expected to declare a road maintainer as surplus and authorize Auctioneer Express to handle the sale as well as declare scrap concrete on newly acquired property on North Main Street as salvage and authorize its disposal.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
