Lynn Bullock, 89, of Paris, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Brentwood Terrace Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29 at Old Waverly Cemetery in New Waverly, Texas, with Ryan Stephenson and Justin Bullock officiating. A formal visitation is not scheduled, however, friends may pay their respects at the funeral home through Friday evening.
Mrs. Bullock, the daughter of Sam and Linnie Smelly Adcock, was born on Feb. 18, 1931, in Camilla, Texas.
In 1947, she married the Rev. Herbert Wayne Bullock Sr., building 68 years of family and memories before his death on May 6, 2016. Throughout their married life she stood by Bro. Bullock’s side as a faithful preacher’s wife.
She was a member of Springlake Baptist Church.
She was also preceded in death by a son, the Rev. Charles Bullock; and a brother, Glen Adcock.
Survivors include a son, Wayne Bullock, of Paris; a daughter-in-law, Marsha Bullock, of Henderson; grandchildren, Craig Bullock and wife, Wendy, Steve Bullock and wife, Irene, Christine Stephenson and husband, Ryan, Josh Bullock and wife, Smitha, Melissa Jones and husband, Brian and Daniel Bullock; great-grandchildren, Justin, Blake, Lauren, Isaac, Irene, Brayden, Avely, Jude and Gus; one sister, Judy Friday, of Trinity; and one sister-in-law, Betty Coppinger, of Hartford, Connecticut; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Lynn’s dear friend, Linda Jett, for her love and compassion over the last four years, and to the nurses and staff of Brentwood Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center for the care given Mrs. Bullock.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Criswell College, 4010 Gaston Ave., Dallas, TX 75246.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.