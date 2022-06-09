Following a windfall of job openings across the county, MAU Workforce Solutions now hosts weekly hiring events at the Texas Workforce Commission every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This week’s event targeted new high school graduates ready to enter the workforce for summer or full-time jobs.
MAU partners with Kimberly Clark to hire for production and warehouse entry-level positions. Currently, MAU is looking for forklift and machine operators as well as packers and material preps. The jobs pay between $12.00 and $14.25 per hour while offering medical benefits and assistance.
Forklift and machine operators each receive additional training for the position.
“Being onsite at Kimberly Clark is a great opportunity because you work alongside Kimberly Clark employees when they have hiring opportunities as well,” Staffing Supervisor Megan Myers said.
The event normally sees an average of 10 people stop by for interviews on these “Walk-In Wednesdays.” Those interested don’t need to bring a resume, only a positive attitude for the interviewer, the Facebook page reads.
A global hiring company based in Augusta, Georgia, the faith-based organization is fairly new to Paris, following a three-year partnership with Kimberly Clark. There are opportunities to advance and relocate to different places in the nation. The organization tries to get to know employees and get feedback, Myers added.
“We know there is a budding workforce out there, and we are hopeful to give people an opportunity to explore our industry,” Myers said.
