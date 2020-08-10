Judith Elayne “Judy” Baker, 72, of Reno, died on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020; Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Dorothy Jean Goss, 88, of Paris, died on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020; Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
James Martin, age 87, formerly of Red River County, died on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Dallas; Clarksville Funeral Home.
Willard Leverett, age 90, of Clarksville, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center; Clarksville Funeral Home.
Bobbie Jeanett Lum, age 75, of Annona, died on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at her residence. Clarksville Funeral Home.
Jennilee Randle, 70, of Reno, died Aug. 9, 2020 at her residence; Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
Gage Alan Crutchfield, 20 of Brookston, died on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020; Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
