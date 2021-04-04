Terry Lynn Rogers stepped into Heaven on Good Friday, April 2, 2021, at home with his loving wife by his side.
Services will be Monday, April 5, at 2 p.m. at Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home in the chapel with Jeff Rogers, Barry Boswell and Danny Bramlett officiating. Burial is to follow at Hopewell Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m., on Sunday, April 4, at Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home.
Terry was born on July 1, 1947, in Sulphur, Oklahoma, to Johnny Rogers and Ethel Young. He attended high school in Sulphur, Oklahoma, and Paris Junior College. He served in the Texas and Oklahoma National Guard for six years. He married Jan Vickers on Dec. 8, 1967, in Powderly, Texas. Terry and Jan founded Family Worship Center Church on Sept. 8, 1988. He served as senior pastor for 32 years. He worked at B&W for eight years, Paris Lumber for 15 years and Jennison Properties for 15 years. Terry never met a stranger, and once he met you, he never forgot you.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Jan; a son, Jeff Rogers and wife, Cassandra; two daughters, Tamah Edwards and husband, David, and Jana Toler and husband, Donnie; his grandchildren, Aaron Edwards and wife, Kealey, Brianna Rogers, Mikaila Rogers, Madie Edwards, Landree Rogers-Clay, Kamryn Milam, Charlie Toler and Jordan Toler; one great-granddaughter, Adley Kate, due in June; two brothers, George Dollins and his wife, Carol, and Kenny Young; brother-in-law, Gene Vickers and wife, Othela; sister-in-laws, Sandy Jones and husband, Roger, and Vickie Powell and husband, Roger; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, his mother-in-law, Pauline Stansell, father-in-law, Onas Vickers, and nephew Dusty Jones. He is also leaving behind a host of beloved friends.
Pallbearers will be Gene Vickers, Roger Jones, Roger Powell, Aaron Edwards, JM Vela, Thomas Russell, Donnie Toler and David Edwards. Honorary pallbearers are Wiley Lamberson, Dub McKinney and Gary McCain.
A special thanks to Signature & Waterford nurses, Jayde, Dacia, Teresa and Angie.
Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints. Psalm 116:15.
Online condolences may be sent to the Rogers family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.