Bids, budgets and other ratifications will centerpiece the Reno City Council meeting at 6 p.m. on Aug. 9.
The council will hold public hearings for the proposed Reno Crime Control and Prevention budget and a Meadows Phase IV final plat. Other business includes the monthly citizen and business recognition, Atmos Energy’s 2021 Rate Review Mechanism and estimates for maintenance and new equipment purchases for Reno Kiwanis Park.
The council will hear bids for Landscaping and Herbicide Services, a depository contract and Twin Lakes asphalt repairs. It will also review Reno’s investment policy, schedule a budget workshop and discuss the purchase of bunker gear for the Reno Volunteer Fire Department in the amount of $5,935.
