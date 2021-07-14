On Tuesday, July 13, 2021, Albert Ray McIntire, a loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 72 at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Albert was born on Oct. 31, 1948 in Paris, Texas to Goldie and Joseph McIntire.
He worked at Paris Lumber & Building Center for decades.
On Dec. 20, 1968 he married the love of his life, Patricia Ann Hamilton. They raised one son, Steven McIntire and two daughters, Angela McIntire Wilson and Jennifer Torres.
Albert enjoyed working, going to church and spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was known for his quick wit, beaming smile and his kind and caring spirit. Albert was a faithful member of Paris Church of God. He loved the Lord and doing his will. He will be missed by many.
Albert was preceded in death by his father Joseph; his mother, Goldie; his one and only true love of 43 years, Patricia, also known as “Ticky”; his sister, Betty; and his brother, Richard and his wife, Patsy McIntire. As well as brothers-in-law, Cotton Sitz, Andy Sitz and Bufford Webb.
He is survived by his brothers, Wylie McIntire and wife, Norma McIntire, J.M. McIntire and wife, Sue McIntire; his sisters, Cloyce Sitz and Alice Webb; his three children, Angela, Steven and Jennifer; his daughter-in-law, Susan Chennault; and son-in-law, Juan Torres; his grandchildren, Destiny, Shaydie and husband, Rex McCoy, Denim and fiancé, Maddie Doyal, Josiah, Mahayla and Michelle; his great-grandchildren, Madison, Kylen and Laken; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home at 3 p.m. Friends and family will gather before the service at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
