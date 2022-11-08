Commissioners in both Red River and Lamar counties extended disaster declarations on Monday as a result of separate tornadoes that occurred Friday afternoon although federal or state monetary relief is not expected to be forthcoming.
Both Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell and Red River County Judge L.D. Williamson issued disaster declarations after storms raged through first Lamar County shortly after 4 p.m. Friday followed by a separate storm beginning in Fulbright later that evening.
Lamar County Commissioners’ Court
Lamar County Commissioners’ Court extended its declaration until Dec. 12, noting that “continuous rain and storms have caused significant damage to roadways and transportation routes beyond local resources’ ability to repair and reopen in an effective manner to maintain the safety of Lamar County citizens and travelers through our jurisdiction.”
Standing in at the Monday afternoon meeting for part-time Lamar County Emergency Management Coordinator Quincy Blount, who had worked continuously since Friday and had to report to his McKinney firefighter position, Gabe Lavine, with the Texas Division of Emergency Management’s Disaster Recovery Task Force, gave an update on recovery efforts. The Emergency Management Coordinator for Sugar Land, Lavine said he is returning a favor often extended by Blount’s willingness to help others.
“All the roads have been primarily cleared so traffic can get in and out to all the affected areas,” Lavine said. “Obviously there’s still a large amount of debris along the right aways and easements and things that need to be addressed in the coming days.”
Levine said Encore Electric is reporting all power for their customers has been restored and that Lamar Electric Coop is still working to complete power restoration by the end of the week with roughly 400 customers without power.
“From a damage survey compiled to date, there are 83 homes that have been affected and 60 of those had either major damage or were assessed as destroyed,” Levine said. “Most of these losses are going to need to be covered by insurance or nonprofit organizations doing charitable giving.”
Levine confirmed that damage to public utilities is likely to come in under the $51.4 million threshold to activate Federal Emergency Management Agency funding and that the threshold for private individuals requires 800 homes to be damaged.
Levine noted that a volunteer reception center has been set up at the newly acquired county property at the former Shell Station, 2805 N. Main St. where Texas Emergency Management Division staff is vetting volunteers and establishing contract lists.
Commissioners discussed setting up burn locations for wood debris but deferred action until clearance is obtained from Texas Environmental Agency although Bell said it is permissible for people to burn on their own property. Some discussion took place about setting up disposal centers for other materials, but commissioners took no action.
“We should have more information available to us by our regular meeting on Monday,” Bell said.
Red River County
Red River County commissioners declared a state of emergency Monday during a special meeting in the courthouse annex after hearing from emergency personnel of the devastation an F-3 tornado wrecked on a path from Fulbright, southwest of Clarksville, up to Acworth near Red River’s boundary with Oklahoma.
County Judge L.D. Williamson opened the meeting telling everyone about the tornado.
“I don’t know how long it is going to take to clean up the mess we have right now,” he said. “The Clarksville Fire Department did an excellent job after the storm,”
“There were 10 houses that were totally demolished. We rescued a lot of people. Everybody is accounted for. We searched a lot of deer camps, if we saw a car we searched,” said Clarksville Fire Chief Rocky Tolison of the tornado that ripped through the county Friday evening. “We are now facing recovery and cleanup.
Craig Frazier, the resource specialist for the Texas A&M Forestry Service, asked that the commissioners draw up a list of roads that need to be cleared,
“ID the roads that need crews. They are working 3110 now,” Frazier said. “So we can keep them busy. They want to stay busy; they don’t play around.”
County roads 1245, 1249 and 1275 all in the eastern part of the county were mention as possible candidates for cleanup.
Frank Hefner, Jack County’s emergency management coordinator, told the commissioners to be patient and advised them to document expenses and time during the cleanup process.
“Ask the governor for an emergency declaration,” he said. “This is not an overnight fix. It is probably going to take two to three years to get fixed up. It is a slow process.”
Frazier agreed.
“This is a long, ongoing process. You are going to have to work with the property owners around the fence lines. State agencies won’t work on private property,” he said.
The power is still out in some areas along the storm’s path from southwest of Fulbright to Cherry to Dimple on up to Acworth and then into Oklahoma just past Idabell.
Ron Knapp, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Shreveport, Louisiana, said the Friday evening storm packed winds of 150 mph and its had about a 58 mile trek through Red River County and across the Red River into Oklahoma.
“It was one single, long track tornado,” he said, adding the weather service is still studying that storm’s path as well as eight others in the Shreveport office jurisdiction.
