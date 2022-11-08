Commissioners in both Red River and Lamar counties extended disaster declarations on Monday as a result of separate tornadoes that occurred Friday afternoon although federal or state monetary relief is not expected to be forthcoming.

Both Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell and Red River County Judge L.D. Williamson issued disaster declarations after storms raged through first Lamar County shortly after 4 p.m. Friday followed by a separate storm beginning in Fulbright later that evening.

