North Lamar High School Principal Mark Keith recognized staff and students displaying excellence during the second nine weeks.
The standouts were nominated by their teachers based on character, academics, attendance and overall representation of the core values of North Lamar High School.
The top students are recognized at the end of each nine week grading period. Teachers are selected by campus administrators.
Students who were recognized included, beginning in the top row and pictured left to right: Austin Sims and Claire Jackson for Career & Technology, Roselyn Spencer for English, Julie Dyck for Career & Technology and Claire Stewart for English; Callie Crawford, Joy Greenwell, Mackenzie Miller and Dawn Rater for Fine Arts; in the second row Mackenzie Walker, Karla Peralta, Amberlee Freelen and Heather Garrett for math; Cameron Cass, Chase Barber and Kyler Grogan for Science; and in the third row Kenzie Pence, Kaeley Chivers, Phillip Tabor and Kyler Kinman for Social Studies; and support staff and teachers Sarah Bryant and Mary Edwards.
Paris City Council has been approached by representatives of the owners of Paris Towne Center regarding a tax proposal to assist the company in attracting stores in spaces vacated by JCPenney, Office Depot, Payless Shoes and Bealls. While Big Lots is confirmed to be going into the Bealls spot, other potential retailers named include TJ Maxx, Ross Stores and Ulta Beauty. Which of the potential retailers are you most excited for?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.