Charles Lewis Wilson, 64, of Paris, passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at his residence.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday in Prairie Ridge Cemetery with the Rev. Mark Sanders officiating. Family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Sheldon Wilson, Blake Ray, Anthony Wilson, James Wilson, Matt Gibson and Austin Puetz.
He was born on July 6, 1956, in Paris, a son of Lewis and Gladys Wilson. Mr. Wilson was a mechanic and of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Wilson; children, Kenny Wilson, Andy Wilson, Jacob Wilson, Charles Wilson, Teresa Billy, Diane Ray, Melissa Calloway, Felishia Moore, Sasha Martinez, Shelia Puetz and Johnny Scott; 24 grandchildren; 11 great- grandchildren; five brothers and two sisters.
