The United Way of Lamar County will kick off their Fall Campaign with a Virtual 5k event this year.
"Since this year's campaign will be under social distancing guidelines, we encourage everyone to join us for a Virtual 5k to kick off our Fall Campaign,” Executive Director Jenny Wilson said. “We are asking for a donation instead of a registration fee. Maybe $20.20 to commemorate the year of 2020 or how about $19 for Covid-19? The amount is up to you, but all donations will go towards the United Way of Lamar County's Fall Campaign goal of $500,000 to fund our 22 partner agencies in 2021.
"Runners and walkers alike can participate in this virtual event any day between Sept. 1 and Sept. 14. We would love to see walkers and runners design their own Live United t-shirts, race bibs and even medals and post their results on social media and share their photos with us."
For information or to register for the Virtual 5k, which is being sponsored by Texas Oncology, or visit the UWLC website at www.lamarcountyuw.org or their Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.