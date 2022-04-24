Velma Lucille Bullock “Lucille” let go of the hand of her husband of 68 years, Jerry McKee Bullock and took hold of the hand of Jesus on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
Born on Aug. 11, 1933 Lucille was one of three daughters born to William and Velma Young, of Paris, Texas.
She lived her early years in Paris graduating from Paris High School in 1950 then continuing higher education at Paris Junior College eventually obtaining a Bachelor of Science in Education at East Texas State Teachers College (now Texas A&M, Commerce.)
It was at East Texas State Teachers College that Lucille met Jerry. She worked at the Registrar's office and Jerry came in to drop a class. Like generations of college students before and since, Jerry's excuse was simple (and unacceptable to Lucille.) He simply overslept. And like the young men who went before and since, Jerry saw an opening to stay in touch with the pretty Junior striking a bargain: if she would call and wake him up, he would not drop the class. That agreement was the first in what became a lifetime of joint decisions, but not without great hesitation and consideration on the part of Lucille. When Jerry asked her to marry him, he was already essentially married: to the United States Air Force. This was not a life Lucille wanted. She much preferred the life of an "old maid school teacher" than a traveling wife and mother. In the end, Jerry won her heart and a lifetime of adventure and sacrifice.
Theirs was a love story, but not always an easy one. Within 11 years Lucille had seven children and was essentially "Commander in Chief" of a military family. The Air Force is an uncompromising taskmaster, orders from the top often fell to the wife to implement. In Lucille's case it meant packing and moving a family of nine approximately every three years to duty stations around the world. She did so with the skill of Leonard Bernstein, orchestrating kids and furniture, road trips and plane trips, housing and schools without complaint and tackling each move as a new adventure.
Lucille never lost her dream of being an educator. She was happiest in front of students. She used Air Force-courtesy travel to make the world a classroom. She raised kids who preferred books over television, real life Europe over Busch Gardens, and climbing on ancient Greek ruins rather than reading about them. She used every opportunity of living near an historical site to learn and teach. Her family didn't have vacations, they had field trips. Lucille organized tours for the kids to bread and bottling factories, canning plants, a local jail and funeral homes and newspapers, always stoking curiosity and desire for knowledge.
She was also able to fulfill her life dream of a professional teaching career. In spite of multiple moves, she earned teaching credentials at every duty station including California, New Mexico, Texas and Virginia. She was a teacher in virtually all of her kids' schools and at age 65 fulfilled another life goal earning a PhD in Math Education. She ended her career teaching at San Marcos High School and as a Professor at Austin Community College. She was twice named Professor of the Year. Thousands of incoming Freshmen learned that English could be fun and math could be mastered because Dr. Lucille took the time to teach them.
In 1981 Jerry retired as a Colonel in the Air Force and they settled in San Marcos, Texas. With kids grown and established in their own families, Lucille continued to be the ardent and loyal partner in civilian life that she was as a military wife. She was a loved community member, active in her local church, always a leader and willing to pitch in wherever and whenever her experience and skills were needed. Together, she and Jerry created the Air Force Security Police Association, a professional organization of active and retired Security Police service men and women. AFSPA elevated the career field, educated the members on the history of security in the Air Force, and eventually bound over 12,000 members in the pride of having served in the field. Up until her death, Lucille was the Treasurer and Editor of the organization's magazine.
Most of all, Lucille loved Jerry. While the life he gave her was not the one she envisioned, it was one she embraced and, in the end, for which she was grateful. Jerry always knew he "married up" but not because Lucille made him feel that way. Lucille was his greatest cheerleader, close friend, confidante and partner for 68 years. He had the privilege of holding her face in his hands minutes before she died, telling her how much he loved her, had always loved her, and a promise to see her again. His arms were the last to hold her before she was ushered into the arms of Christ.
Lucille is survived by her husband of 68 years, Jerry McKee; seven children, Ronnie (Lois) Bullock, Randy (Brenda) Bullock, Roddy (Carol) Bullock, Kathy (Michael) Greenzalis, Kevin (Laura) Bullock, Kelly (Michael) Wheeler and Kristie (Ben) Brady. She was the much loved grandmother to Heather, Christopher, Shannon, Diana, Natalie, Nathan, Lydia, Meredith, Jordan, Lindsay, Christian, Sarah, Nicholas, Darien, Kylie, Brandie, Amanda and Samantha. She was great-grandmother to Kai, Jennifer, Avery, Peyton, Troy, Jackson, Hannah, Blythe, Melody, Aiden, Wyatt, Kaylie, Hunter, Bertha, Juan, Jesse, Justin, Harper and Caroline.
Greeting her in heaven are her parents; two sisters, Glenda and Margaret; and grandsons, Zachary and Joshua.
Lucille would want the staff at Blue Skies West in San Antonio to know how grateful she is for their care of her and Jerry. She considered them family and had only praise for their loving hands and heart.
Services for Lucille will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at First Baptist Church, of San Marcos, 325 McCarty Lane, San Marcos, Texas 78666.
Messages of condolence may be sent to jerry.bullock193@gmail.com.
Those wishing to honor Lucille with a gift may make a tax deductible contribution to The Air Force Security Police Association. Donations in the form of a check may be sent in care of John Probst, P.O. Box 683, Helotes, Texas 78023.
