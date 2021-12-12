Many people, as usual, have waited until the last few days before shopping. I still remember my dad and my father-in-law when it comes to holiday shopping — wait until the last minute to even think about it.
We always encourage our community to shop local. Why local? One of the things that comes to mind is our local business owners are also customers in our community. When we encourage you to shop local, we are encouraging you to shop with our neighbors, friends and people who support the things in our community. You are also supporting the employees of these businesses who are getting up and going to work each day.
We know what many of these local businesses and business owners have gone through. It’s not hard to respect them for what they have done. These people have also gone through it as a customer, so they have seen the difficulties on both sides.
You may find that last minute deal you were waiting on, but look at this way. Your last minute purchases go into the hands of a local business owner who pays their employees and then shops locally in our community. It’s not wrong to want other businesses to come to Paris; we all like variety, but what we do have are hardworking, dedicated business owners who are doing what they can to provide this community the best possible products available in their specialized field. Many of them have been doing it for years right here in Lamar County.
You can’t go wrong going into Bob Swaim Hardware, one of our oldest Lamar County Chamber of Commerce members and an established icon in our community, or going into one of our newest chamber members like Cottage Farms, which has a specialty of its own. It’s not just about the product — it’s about building that personal relationship with that business owner and getting first hand expertise on what they have.
I have yet to go into a business in Lamar County whose owners were not pouring their heart and soul into what they were doing. There are so many places to shop, but each and every one of them are important to our economy.
Thank you for continuing to support our local businesses and what they do.
Paul Allen is the president of the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce.
