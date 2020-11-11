Jimmy Dale Preston, 68, of the Broadway Community passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, Nov.10, 2020.
Services have been scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in the Chapel at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with Brad Miller and the Rev. Mark Sanders officiating. Interment will follow in Lake Creek Cemetery. A time of visitation will take place on Thursday, Nov. 12 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Jimmy was the son of James Timothy and Johnnie Daniels Preston. He was born on June 26, 1952 in Paris, Texas. He attended Delmar High School.
He served his country in the U.S. Army as an Armor Recon Specialist in the 58th Infantry, serving in Germany and Vietnam from 1969 to 1971. Jimmy was a dairyman in Lamar County for many years and later became a long-distance truck driver. He was a member of Midway Christian Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Alta Sugg Preston; a daughter, Jennifer Gonzalez and husband, Sergio, of Forney and their children, Noah and Tea; Sergio Gonzalez II and wife, Denise and children, Brody, Sloan and Rory; Mercedes Collings and husband, Joe and children Brystol, Journee, Cora, Laurel and Annaliese; step-son, Justin Gray; brother, Jerry Preston and wife, Cecilia; sister, Pat Gilbert and husband, Tommy; sister-in-law, Betty Simpson and husband, Cody; and an abundance of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Jimmy will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was witty, had an uncanny sense of humor and will be greatly missed. He loved his country as much as he loved his family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Wounded Warrior Project at Support.WoundedWarriorProject.org.
To leave messages for the family visit BrightHollandFuneralHome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.