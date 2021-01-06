Charles Ray Braswell, 69, of Paris passed away on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at home.
A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 9 at Victory Baptist Church at 10 a.m. Roden Pryor Funeral Home has charge of cremation arrangements.
Charles was born in Paris on March 31, 1951 to Harley Braswell and Gertrude Marshall.
He served his country in the US Marines in the Vietnam war.
He is preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Clem Marshall; and brothers, Bobby Jo Braswell, Paul Randall Braswell, Gary Don Braswell and Willie Braswell.
Survivors include his wife, Vicky; son, Greg Bowers and wife, Cathy; daughters, Tabitha Braswell and Mahogany Bivens; grandsons, Jacob Bowers, Jordan Bowers and Tristan Owens; granddaughters, Nicholette Braswell, Adrianna Braswell and Keanna Owens; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Ricky Braswell and wife, Lisa and Britt Braswell; sisters, Sandra Freeman and husband, Curtis, Cathey Braswell, Mary Ann Bell and husband, Bradley and Pamela Meier.
