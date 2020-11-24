The City of Bogata decided to host a reverse Christmas parade through the downtown area in order to help keep everyone socially distant during the holidays.
The city’s annual parade will be held in the evening, a change from previous years so the city can “light up downtown,” Mayor Pro Tem Larry Hinsley said. The parade will take place at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2. For information, contact Kristi Purviance at 903-782-6675.
