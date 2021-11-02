Mary Nell Dorse, 69, of Ore City, Texas, passed away on Oct. 27, 2021.
Mary Nell was born on Sept. 21, 1952 in Paris, Texas to John Allen Hoskins II and Edna Clark Hoskins.
Mary is survived by three daughters, Vanessa (Daniel Elliott) Rhodes, Catrina (Timothy) Stone and Kristy (Leland) Shirley; one son, Dustin (Brandi) Dorse; two sisters, Mavis Miller and Rose (Jesse) Roberts; two brothers, Dwight Hoskins and her twin brother, Larry Dell (Mary Ann) Hoskins; eight grandchildren, Victoria Dorse, Bailey Rhodes, Kaiden, Daren Groves and Mila Groves, Maverik Dorse, Colbey Rhodes, Eli Elliott; two great-grandchildren, Ava and Rylee Edwards. Mary is also survived by her precious dog Angel.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, John and Edna Hoskins; one brother, J.A. Hoskins; one sister, Christine Nelms; son-in-law, Bryan Rhodes. Mary was also preceded in death by three of her beloved dogs, Gigi, Toui and Ginger.
Services for Mary will be at Springlake Baptist Church in Paris, Texas on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 at 2 p.m., with visitation from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery.
For memories and encouragement for the family contact Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer, Texas.
