EDITOR'S NOTE: North Lamar ISD voters go to the polls May 1 to decide the fate of a $51.55 million bond election to improve academic facilities, purchase buses, improve technology and athletic facilities and add an addition to the high school for the fine arts program. The Paris News is taking a look at each of the five propositions on the ballot. This story is Part 4. Look for the final installment in next Sunday's edition of The Paris News.
How money spent on five propositions — academic facilities, transportation, technology, fine arts and athletics — in a May 1 North Lamar ISD bond election will impact the school’s mission to educate all students may be a question asked by some voters, but one with an answer clear to supporters of the $51.55 million referendum.
To answer a query by a district taxpayer who wants to know where the district ranks in academics, particularly in reading and math, and what improvement in scores to expect after the bond money is spent, we turned to Assistant Superintendent Angela Chadwick, in charge of curriculum, instruction and assessment, for answers.
“Improving facilities that were built with the intent of traditional whole group instruction does not adequately support student learning,” Chadwick responded via email. “A community that supports the education system will be a community that can expect improvements in reading and math scores as they give the educators a better building that can support the technology of the 21st century that our children should have available.”
With a focus on blended learning, which combines technology and digital media with traditional instructor-led classroom activities, Chadwick said teachers will be able to advance instruction to meet the needs of each individual student, which should lead to improvement in test scores, but more importantly meet a district goal to prepare students for careers that will allow them to be a successful part of a competitive workforce.
Despite aging facilities, North Lamar ISD received a high “B” accountability rating with a score of 89 on the latest Texas Education Agency report in 2019, a 12-point increase from the year before, according to a Paris News report in August 2019. Due to school closures because of Covid-19, the state agency did not release a 2020 accountability report and will not release one again this year.
At a January meeting this year, the district’s Community Advisory Committee charged with recommendations for a bond referendum, reported that Proposition 1-Academics focuses on the challenges of aging buildings that cost more to maintain, diverting funds from the classroom. Older buildings cannot support the electrical load for every student to have their own learning device in the classroom, which delays access, takes away from instruction time and frustrates both students and teachers.
In support of Proposition B-Transportation the advisory committee stressed the need to safely transport its rural based students, who make up 50% of the district’s population, to and from school each day. Support of Proposition C-Technology would put 800 laptops and 275 iPads in the hands of students and 27 charging carts to increase the current number of devices so that every student in the district has a personal device.
In order to promote interest in school attendance, and to provide for well-rounded graduates hopefully ready for life challenges, the advisory stressed the importance of improved facilities for extracurricular offerings in Proposition D-Fine Arts and Proposition E-Athletics.
