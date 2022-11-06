With more than 8,000 ballots cast in early voting, Lamar County residents now head to 26 polling locations on Tuesday to cast votes in a General Election that is likely to determine the control of the U.S. Congress and whether Republicans maintain control of the state’s top leadership positions.
At the end of the early voting period Friday, early voters had cast 7,892 ballots with 513 mail-in ballots received, according to Elections Administrator Tricia Johnson.
“It’s a good turnout for the midterm,” Johnson said.
Voter turnout for the March 22 primaries saw 7,243 total ballots cast with 22.68% of the county’s 31,939 voters casting ballots.
After early voting closed Friday, Johnson and her assistant, Amanda McCloure, programmed machines for the Tuesday election and made them ready for movers, who were to store equipment over the weekend to be delivered to the county’s 26 polling locations on Monday.
“We do a turn-key delivery of equipment and everything polling workers will need at 6 a.m. on Tuesday to get ready to open the polls at 7 a.m.,” Johnson said. “I expect everything to run smoothly on Tuesday, just as it did for the primary election.
Acceptable identification to be presented at the polls include a Texas Driver’s License, Texas Election ID Certificate, Texas Personal Identification card, Texas Handgun License, U.S. Citizenship Certificate with photo, U.S. Military ID with photo or a U.S. Passport, according to the Lamar County website.
