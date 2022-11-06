Voting Ballot
With more than 8,000 ballots cast in early voting, Lamar County residents now head to 26 polling locations on Tuesday to cast votes in a General Election that is likely to determine the control of the U.S. Congress and whether Republicans maintain control of the state’s top leadership positions.

At the end of the early voting period Friday, early voters had cast 7,892 ballots with 513 mail-in ballots received, according to Elections Administrator Tricia Johnson.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

