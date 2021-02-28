FEB. 25 to FEB. 26
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
Feb. 25
6:55 to 0:25, 1418 W. Shiloh St.
10:29 to 11:37 p.m., 1805 Maple Ave.
First Responder-Paris
Feb. 25
12:37 to 1:04 p.m., 150 47th St. SE.
11:35 p.m., to 12:41 a.m., 372 3rd St. NW.
Public Service
Feb. 25
11:48 to a.m., to 12:08 p.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
1:27 to 1:40 p.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
11:47 p.m., to 12:02 a.m., 295 Johnson Woods Drive.
