Deborah Ann Hauglie was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sep. 17, 1950. Her parents, Eugene Stephen Hollo and Julia Maria Hollo, raised her in the Catholic faith along with her two older brothers, Eugene and Ronnie. She attended 12 years of Catholic school before attending Cleveland State University and graduated in 1972 Summa Cum Laude with a degree in education.
She met her husband to be at Cleveland State University in Spanish class and they enjoyed 50 wonderful years together.
The Majority of her teaching was done at NLISD in Paris, Texas, and she enjoyed her years as the Gifted and Talented teacher immensely.
In 2002 she sadly was unable to continue teaching and had to go on disability. They then retired to Kyle, Texas, for their remaining years. She spent her last years on the computer and watching the Food Channel.
She loved her children and grandchildren: Son, Erik {Andrea} Hauglie of Heath, Texas, and daughter, Julie {Dirk} Vanderploeg of Austin, Texas; and six super grandchildren Ava, Rose, Bob, Dean, Penn, and Willem.
She passed away May 14, 2022, with her husband Mike, by her side. She was cremated and no funeral services are planned. May she rest in peace and be pain free with the Almighty God in heaven for eternity.
A private gathering for the immediate family will be planned in the future.
