Patricia Ann Robinson, a former longtime resident of Paris, passed away on March 18, 2022, in Celina, Texas at the age of 81.
She was born on Sept. 13, 1940, to Wayne Rock Lewis and Alice Hobson Lewis in San Diego, California.
Pat grew up in El Centro, California until she married Bobby Robinson in 1958, where she then moved to Paris, Texas. Pat was employed by Liberty National Bank for 38 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church Paris.
Pat is survived by her children, Bob Robinson, Traci Talley and her husband, Cole, of Celina; and her two grandchildren, Alex Talley and Kate Talley; her two siblings, Bill Lewis and his wife, Dolores, of Glendora, California and Barbara Leiker and her husband, Al, of Geneva, Florida.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Robinson; her parents, Wayne and Alice Lewis.
No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned, Pat donated her body to science through Genesis Legacy.
