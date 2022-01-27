Ruth Draper Bryant, age 94, of Reno, Texas passed away on Jan. 25, 2022, at 6:42 a.m. at Legend Healthcare and Rehabilitation Nursing Home Center.
She is survived by three children, Greg Bryant, of Paris, Texas, Linda Patschke and husband, Walter, of Waxahachie, Texas and Anita Lee and husband, Sam of Decatur, Texas; one sister, Tommie Dunn, of Perry, Oklahoma; four brothers, Thomas Draper, of Bonham, Texas, John Draper, of Reno, Texas, Bill Draper, of Reno, Texas and Don Draper, of Paris, Texas. She is also survived by grandchildren, Richard Harrison, Michelle Harris, Corey Harris, Shelly Bryant and Zachary Espinoza; great-grandchildren, Stormy Tyson, Justin Harrison, Zayden Espinoza, Kyleigh, Kaden and Grace Harris, Kason Johnson, Jaxon and Rocco Bryant; great-great-grandchildren, Stayden and Laken Harrison, Hayden and Henley Jo Tyson; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
She is preceded in death by one son, Wendell Bryant, of Colorado City, Texas; a grandson, Eric Espinoza, of Decatur, Texas; two sisters, Betty Hackfeld, of Loraine, Texas and Mary Tamino, of Seattle, Washington.
Ruth was the daughter of Thomas Asbury Draper and Exa Bea Draper. She was born on Jan. 30, 1927 in the Ford Academy Community and grew up in the Camp Maxey area.
She attended schools at Ford’s Academy, Caviness and Atlas and graduated from Midway High School in 1945.
She married George W. Bryant on June 8, 1945 in Paris, Texas. They lived in Colorado City, Texas for 49 years.
Ruth loved her Lord and loved reading her Bible and teaching Sunday school class for 30 years in west Texas. After she and George retired and moved back to Paris, Texas in 1994, they were members of Victory Baptist Church where she participated in many activities.
She was always busy with her many projects, which included sewing, quilting and crocheting. Ruth also loved working in her garden, canning and freezing produce for her family throughout the years. She loved cooking and baking for everyone and worked in the school cafeteria for many years after her children were grown.
Viewing is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home. Graveside service will be at Union Grove Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.
