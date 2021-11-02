Tuesday was Election Day for this year’s proposed constitutional amendments, of which there are eight. Clarksville ISD residents also voted on a $16.8 million bond proposal, which passed with 52.4% voter approval.
Polling locations closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and results were reported as they became available.
At 8:05 p.m. Tuesday, Lamar County's four precincts had all reported to the state. The Elections Office reported a 2.3% voter turnout for early voting with 727 ballots cast from a pool of 31,576 registered voters. Overall voter turnout was 5.88% with 1,858 votes cast.
At 9:15 p.m., Clarksville ISD reported all 10 boxes are tallied. The school bond measure passed.
At 9:25 p.m., all 20 of Red River County's precincts have reported to the state, which reports a 17.65% voter turnout with 1,493 votes cast from a voter pool of 8,460.
At 9:35 p.m., Delta County's eight precincts reported to the state. The county had a 10.31% voter turnout with 400 votes cast from a voter pool of 3,880.
At 9:55 p.m., all eight of Fannin County's precincts reported to the state. There was a 7.92% voter turnout, with 1,789 votes cast from a voter pool of 22,598.
At 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Texas was reporting results from all 254 counties. Of the 4,757 polling locations, 4,753, or 99%, have reported.
All results are unofficial until canvassed by local governments.
The eight propositions include:
Proposition 1 (HJR 143)
“The constitutional amendment authorizing the professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo venues.”
Results
Lamar County
For: 1,560 — 83.96%
Against: 298 — 16.04%
Red River County:
For: 1,350 — 90.42%
Against: 143 — 9.58%
Fannin County:
For: 1,506 — 84.18%
Against: 283 — 15.82%
Delta County:
For: 346 — 86.5%
Against: 54 — 13.5%
State of Texas:
For: 1,224,406 — 83.81%
Against: 236,579 — 16.19%
Proposition 2 (HJR 99)
“The constitutional amendment authorizing a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted areas in the county.”
Results
Lamar County
For: 907 — 48.66%
Against: 957 — 51.34%
Red River County:
For: 953 — 64.44%
Against: 526 — 35.56%
Fannin County:
For: 931 — 52.16%
Against: 854 — 47.84%
Delta County:
For: 211 — 52.88%
Against: 188 — 47.12%
State of Texas:
For: 918,744 — 63.14%
Against: 536,249 — 36.86%
Proposition 3 (SJR 27)
“The constitutional amendment to prohibit this state or a political subdivision of this state from prohibiting or limiting religious services of religious organizations.”
Results
Lamar County
For: 1,532 — 81.93%
Against: 338 — 18.07%
Red River County:
For: 1,072 — 73.02%
Against: 396 — 26.98%
Fannin County:
For: 1,518 — 84.19%
Against: 285 — 15.81%
Delta County:
For: 317 — 79.05%
Against: 84 — 20.95%
State of Texas:
For: 912,578 — 62.46%
Against: 548,535 — 37.54%
Proposition 4 (SJR 47)
“The constitutional amendment changing the eligibility requirements for a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge.”
Results
Lamar County
For: 1,186 — 64.56%
Against: 651 — 35.44%
Red River County:
For: 877 — 62.24%
Against: 532 — 37.76%
Fannin County:
For: 1,252 — 71.02%
Against: 511 — 28.98%
Delta County:
For: 238 — 61.18%
Against: 151 — 38.82%
State of Texas:
For: 833,479 — 58.78%
Against: 584,389 — 41.22%
Proposition 5 (HJR 165)
“The constitutional amendment providing additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office.”
Results
Lamar County
For: 1,173 — 63.51%
Against: 674 — 36.49%
Red River County:
For: 879 — 63.24%
Against: 511 — 36.76%
Fannin County:
For: 1,219 — 69.42%
Against: 537 — 30.58%
Delta County:
For: 223 — 57.18%
Against: 167 — 42.82%
State of Texas:
For: 839,668 — 59.2%
Against: 578,625 — 40.8%
Proposition 6 (SJR 19)
“The constitutional amendment establishing a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation.”
Results
Lamar County
For: 1,651 — 88.24%
Against: 220 — 11.76%
Red River County:
For: 1,288 — 87.5%
Against: 184 — 12.5%
Fannin County:
For: 1,656 — 92.98%
Against: 125 — 7.02%
Delta County:
For: 356 — 89.67%
Against: 41 — 10.33%
State of Texas:
For: 1,275,369 — 87.87%
Against: 176,054 — 12.13%
Proposition 7 (HJR 125)
“The constitutional amendment to allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse’s residence homestead if the spouse is 55 years of age or older at the time of the person’s death.”
Results
Lamar County
For: 1,616 — 86.51%
Against: 252 — 13.49%
Red River County:
For: 1,349 — 90.54%
Against: 141 — 9.46%
Fannin County:
For: 1,626 — 90.94%
Against: 162 — 9.06%
Delta County:
For: 363 — 90.75%
Against: 37 — 9.25%
State of Texas:
For: 1,266,491 — 87.09%
Against: 187,749 — 12.91%
Proposition 8 (SJR 35)
“The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the armed services of the United States who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty.”
Results
Lamar County
For: 1,616 — 86.42%
Against: 254 — 13.58%
Red River County:
For: 1,348 — 91.08%
Against: 132 — 8.92%
Fannin County:
For: 1,628 — 91.51%
Against: 151 — 8.49%
Delta County:
For: 366 — 91.5%
Against: 34 — 8.5%
State of Texas:
For: 1,272,793 — 87.72%
Against: 178,105 — 12.28%
Clarksville ISD $16.8 million bond
For: 637 — 52.4%
Against: 578 — 47.6%
