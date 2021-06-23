A search warrant was executed on a residence in the 1500 block of 10th Street NE at about 8:29 a.m. Tuesday. The warrant was in reference to 28-year-old Demontra Lamont Akins having an outstanding federal warrant charging him with conspiracy to possess or manufacture or distribute a controlled substance.
Wallace was found at the residence and placed under arrest. Due to suspected narcotics and a pistol being seen during the arrest, officers obtained an additional search warrant and located suspected methamphetamine, Oxycodone and marijuana. Akins was additionally charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, 2 counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana. Akins was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Paris woman jailed on federal warrant
Paris police arrested Tykedra Shakiria Anderson, 25, of Paris, at her residence at 10:32 a.m. Tuesday on a federal warrant charging her with conspiracy to possess or manufacture or distribute a controlled substance. Anderson was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Man charged with threatening officer
Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 400 block of 2nd Street NE at 7:16 p.m. Tuesday. The officer recognized the driver as 62-year-old Billy Wayne Wallace and knew that Wallace had an active parole violation warrant.
During the arrest, Wallace threatened the officer numerous times. Wallace was additionally charged with terroristic threat against a peace officer. Wallace was booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 81 calls for service and arrested five people Tuesday.
