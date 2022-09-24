Carolyn Raye Fletcher

Carolyn Raye Fletcher

Carolyn Raye Fletcher lived her life, and endured its battles, with a fierceness, courage, and unshakeable dedication to everyone she loved. At the end of a three-year battle with cancer, she died, at home, on Sept. 20, 2022, holding the hand of her son.

In that moment, she achieved a decisive victory over cancer. Cancer took her body. But, her spirit, and her fearless heart, live on, within everyone touched by her life, and her endless love, in her short 73 years.

