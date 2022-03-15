STATS FOR WEEK OF 3/7: Brown was dynamic at the plate in Chisum’s 13-7 win over Rivercrest last week. The senior drove in three RBIs, crossed home plate for three runs of his own, and finished just a home run shy of batting for the cycle. He also had a solid outing of relief pitching in the win as well.
NAME:
Chesney Kinnamon
SCHOOL:
Cooper
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 3/7: Kinnamon had herself a dominating week of softball for the Dogettes. Against Wolfe City, she was a perfect 3-for-3 from the plate, including a triple, with five big RBIs.
NAME:
Jacob Veal
SCHOOL:
Prairiland
YEAR: Junior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 3/1: In a pitchers’ duel against Harmony on Saturday, Veal helped seal the win for the Patriots. His two-RBI double was one of the only hits of the day for Prairiland, and helped them pull ahead for the victory.
NAME:
Emeri Watson
SCHOOL:
North Lamar
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 3/7: Watson made sure her senior night was a memorable one for the Pantherettes soccer team. She scored four goals in the win, with two coming in each half.
NAME:
Connor Young
SCHOOL:
Rivercrest
YEAR: Sophomore
STATS FOR WEEK OF 3/7: Batting a perfect 3-for-3 with a trio of RBIs, Young was a steady force at the plate for the Rebels in their victory over Como-Pickton last week.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
