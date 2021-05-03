Paris police responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of 12th Street NE at 2:25 p.m. Sunday. The complainant reported he was trying to sell a pair of shoes online and a white vehicle pulled up to the residence that was occupied with three men. The complainant showed the people in the vehicle one of the shoes, and the person wanting to buy the shoes gave the complainant two $100 bills, police said. Upon examining the bills, they were deemed to be fake.
An argument ensued and one of the persons in the vehicle produced a pistol and pointed it at the complainant, police were told. The complainant’s brother exited the residence and the person with the pistol fired several shots at the residence. No one was injured in the altercation. The incident is under investigation.
Paris woman jailed on felony theft warrant
Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 2200 block of Hubbard Street for speeding at 11:15 p.m. Saturday. The passenger, 29-year-old Ashley Billie Sue Howard, of Paris, was found to have an outstanding felony warrant for theft. The warrant stemmed from a report in July 2020 where a camper trailer was reported stolen from the 400 block of 12th St. NE. Howard was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Welfare check leads to arrest
Sean Kenneth Friday, 36, of Lamar County, was arrested in the 1000 block of 25th Street NE at 11:48 a.m. Sunday. Friday was located when an officer conducted a welfare check on a person that was possibly intoxicated on an illegal substance. Friday was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Police: Check your change before leaving business
Paris police spoke with a complainant of a fraud in the 4300 block of Bonham Street at 8:06 a.m. Friday. The complainant reported they had received a counterfeit $10 bill from a business. The bill had what appears to be Chinese writing on one end of it.
The incident is under investigation.
Paris police ask the public to check the change given before leaving a place of business to make sure that you do not become a complainant of a fraud.
Police investigating report of harassing ex
At 10:12 a.m. Sunday, Paris police spoke with the complainant of a stalking in the 1400 block of West Houston Street. The complainant reported her ex-boyfriend had been harassing her on her job and at her residence. On Sunday, the ex-boyfriend was seen removing the breakers from the breaker box of her house and damaging her vehicle, police were told. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 229 calls for service and arrested 10 people during the weekend.
