Danny Wade McKenzie, 74, of Brookston Texas, passed into the waiting arms of His Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Nov. 26, 2021 in Petty, Texas.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12 noon on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home in Paris, Texas. Services will follow on the same day at 1 p.m. at the Church of the Holy Cross Episcopal church in Paris. Father Craig Reed and Dale Wilson will officiate.
Danny was born on Sept. 17, 1947 in Terrell, Texas, to William and Dorothy McKenzie.
He attended High School in Tulsa Oklahoma and also in Dallas, Texas.
Following high school, Danny enlisted in the United States Army. He then served two tours in Vietnam as a light weapons Infantryman and Armor. Danny was discharged as an E4 from the United States Army on Nov. 22, 1968. For his service in Vietnam during a time of war Danny earned the Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Service Stars, the Republic of Vietnam campaign medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Marksman Rifle Medal and the First Class Gunner Medal.
After his service in the Army, Danny worked most of his adult life in the field of construction. He was an excellent craftsman and took a lot of pride in every detail of his work.
Danny was a strong and quiet man who had a big heart, especially for his animals. He was loving and taking care of 16 dogs, innumerable cats, 10 donkeys and a horse named Blaze when he passed. But these were only a fraction of all of the blessed pets who found their way to him over the years. He grieved for each one as they passed from his care back to their Maker.
Danny loved all of the family gatherings with his parents, siblings and their families. He especially loved Thanksgiving when the entire McKenzie clan was present. He loved being in charge of the family football pot when the Cowboys played on Thanksgiving Day. He also loved cooking and everyone agreed that Danny was a great cook!
Danny was a firm believer in the Lord Jesus Christ. His faith was obvious in the way he treated every person and every creature in his life and in the way he dealt with life in general. As he battled cancer the last few years, he never wavered in his faith and never asked for or wanted sympathy. It was not his wish to burden anyone, including his family with his struggle. He simply fought the good fight and trusted his Lord for the outcome. He didn’t lay down and give up and continued working until a short time before his death.
His survivors include, two brothers, Lonnie McKenzie, of Dallas, Texas and Paul McKenzie and wife, Grizel, of Irving, Texas; four sisters, Carolyn Wilkinson, of Plano, Texas, Kathy Wyler, of Tonkawa, Oklahoma, Sandra Wilson and husband, Dale, of Alice, Texas and Margaret Crittenden and husband, Calvin, of Kemp, Texas; sister-in-law, Shirley McKenzie, of Petty, Texas; and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Danny was preceded in death by his parents; and his two older brothers, Curtis McKenzie and Billy McKenzie.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Texas Miracle Ranch Rescue at 9977 County Rd 302, Plantersville, TX 77363, 713-256-8186 or tmrrescue.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fry-Gibbs in Paris, Texas.
The family would be happy for you to leave memories of Danny on the Fry-Gibbs website, fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.