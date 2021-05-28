Ruby Jean McCrary Harrell Summers, 90, went to be with her Heavenly Father on May 27, 2021.
A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held at Bright Holland Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 2 at 2 p.m. with Dr. Donnie Edwards officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Ruby was born on Oct. 13, 1930, in Colquitt County, Georgia, to Elbert and Ada McCrary. She lived and went to school in Tift County, Georgia through her high school years, graduating from Tift County High School, where she was an avid basketball player.
She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and Grammy, and was a blessing to all who crossed her path.
In 1950, she met her loving husband, Cecil, while working at Warner Robins Air Force Base in Warner Robins, Georgia, where he was stationed, and they were married in 1951. Due to his military service, they relocated to San Antonio and then to Houston, where they resided for 33 years, before moving to Paris in 1997. She retired from NASA Johnson Space Center after 27 and a half years, and from Rockwell Space Operations Company after five years. In her time at NASA, she witnessed five Space Shuttle launches and also the Apollo 17 launch in person and had many lifelong friends among the astronaut community.
Ruby was a well-beloved member of East Paris Baptist Church, having been a member since she first moved to Paris in 1997 and a choir member as long as she was able. She also loved to sing with the First Baptist Church choir for special occasions, as well as the Red River Valley Old Fashioned Hymn Singers.
She is preceded in death by her parents; seven brothers; and two sisters; and her husband, of 53 years.
She is survived by her children, Sandra Schmidt and husband, Dennis, of Paris and Sherri Herron and Robert Huffman, of Paris; Steve Summers and wife, Stuart, of Aurora, Texas; and Bruce Summers and wife, Freda Blizzard, of Houston, Texas; grandchildren are, Terri and Danny Webster, of Paris, Leighandra and Elijah Rater, of Portland, Oregon, Denise and Aaron Hacker, of Edmond, Oklahoma, Stephanie and Jason Hughes, of Round Rock, Texas, Stephen and Jill Summers, of Smyrna, Tennessee and Susan and Ryan Ogden, of Decatur, Texas; great-grandchildren are, Whitney Palmer and Lindsey Cox, Nathan Palmer and Adrienne Johns, Aulen and Theodore Rater, Lee, Ben and Ava Hacker, Caleb, Carter and Ella Grace Hughes, Ellie Cate, Eden and Lydia Ogden, Shepherd and Hannah Summers, Garrett and Marian Webster and Kathryn and Jake Stringfellow; great-great-grandchildren are, Teagan and Case Webster and Judson and Jep Stringfellow. She is also survived by two sisters, Joyce Hall, of Tifton, Georgia and Mary Lou Lux, of Cary, North Carolina; one sister-in-law, Mary Sue McCrary of Waco, Texas; and numerous, nieces and nephews; and Chester, her beloved cat and furrever friend that stayed by her side in her last days.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Terri Webster, who took such excellent loving care of her the last few years of her life. And a huge thank you to the Summit Hospice crew that took such great care of our mom and Grammy.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.