Paris Junior College has seen a lot of activity as the campus prepares for the fall semester starting Monday.
To keep students as safe as possible from the Covid-19 pandemic, a free vaccination clinic will take place on that first day of class.
The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Student Center ballroom, and all students, faculty and staff who are not yet vaccinated are encouraged to get their first shot. As encouragement, those who show proof of full vaccination will receive $100 later this semester.
A Covid-19 testing site, open to the public, will be Tuesday in front of the Hunt Center (gym on the east side of campus) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Both rapid antigen and PCR tests will be available. Should there be enough interest and participants, testing will continue each Tuesday.
“While we are not requiring face masks, we are encouraging students, faculty and staff to look out for the safety of themselves and others. We welcome the public to take advantage of the Covid-19 testing on Tuesday,” President Pam Anglin said.
Much work has also been going on to prepare the campus for the fall semester. The cafeteria has been upgraded, as has Wi-Fi in many buildings, and new handicap-accessible ramps added to sidewalks.
Normally all PJC faculty and staff gather for a convocation to receive updates and training to be ready for the fall semester. Due to continued challenges from Covid-19, a series of four meetings took place last week.
New staff and faculty were introduced, and work anniversaries for PJC employees were recognized.
Receiving 10-year service pins were South Campus Residence Hall supervisor Stacy Dangerfield; Campus Police Officer-Greenville Billy Miller, Continuing Education clerk Allen Moore, English instructor Chris Nichols, and Student Records and Recruiting coordinator Norma Wright.
Fifteen-year service pins went to Speech instructor Paul May, Student Success coach/financial aid advisor-Greenville Daniel Parham; Gerald Ringwald, maintenance; Sociology instructor Jon Rutherford; vice president of workforce education John Spradling, and Student Success coach Natasha Whitaker.
Those receiving 20-year service pins included Educational Opportunity Center advisor Karen Ballard; Mathematics instructors Chastity Woodson and John Fornof; and director of Library Services Joe Jackson.
Twenty-five year service pins went to Psychology instructor Linda Miles, History iInstructor Matt White, and Off-Campus Centers librarian Carl Covert.
Vice president of Student Access and Success Sheila Reece and Library Services supervisor Shirley Bridges received their 30-year service pins from Anglin.
Late registration will continue through Wednesday to allow all students who wish to take classes this fall the opportunity.
Financial aid is available, and extra pandemic aid will go to all eligible students mid-semester, regardless of their financial aid status.
For information on getting started at PJC, call 903-782-0425.
